Here are the top five coolest and craziest names from the 2018 NHL Draft

There's a lot of seriousness surrounding the 2018 NHL Draft, especially considering how seriously talented some of the top prospects -- like Buffalo Sabres No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin -- are entering the league.

But if you know hockey, you know that the NHL has no shortage of unique names, and on Friday and Saturday, the NHL got to welcome hundreds more thanks to the infusion of countless cultures across the on-ice landscape.

Here, we've done the heavy lifting for you, weeding through each and every one of this weekend's 217 selections and identifying the top five coolest (and/or craziest) names to join the NHL:

Jett Woo, Vancouver Canucks

How awesome. This second-rounder, who will join the Canucks' blue line, sounds fast. In fact, solely because of his name, he's the kind of guy you can talk about to your casual sports-fan friends and still convince them he's lightning fast on skates.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Toronto Maple Leafs

OK, we'll admit it: We picked this third-round center because, frankly, without taking our sweet old time, we'd never be able to pronounce his name. If that last name doesn't strike fear into the heart of opposing blue-liners, then what will?

Bulat Shafigullin, Los Angeles Kings

I mean, did you read it? Much like Jett, this third-rounder just evokes the speed of a bullet. See what we did there?

Wyatt Wylie, Philadelphia Flyers

If you can't appreciate alliteration, this probably isn't the story for you anyway. Wyatt Wylie! Are you kidding us? Call him "Double Dub," or Willy Wonka, or whatever. He should be a fan favorite from the jump.

Alliteration honorable mention: Veini Vehvilainen, Columbus Blue Jackets

Blade Jenkins, New York Islanders

Full disclosure: We didn't think anyone could top Wyatt Wylie. But then Blade arrived. A kid named Blade. Who plays hockey. Yes.