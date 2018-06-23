Here are the top five coolest and craziest names from the 2018 NHL Draft
The draft analysis you've been waiting for
There's a lot of seriousness surrounding the 2018 NHL Draft, especially considering how seriously talented some of the top prospects -- like Buffalo Sabres No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin -- are entering the league.
But if you know hockey, you know that the NHL has no shortage of unique names, and on Friday and Saturday, the NHL got to welcome hundreds more thanks to the infusion of countless cultures across the on-ice landscape.
Here, we've done the heavy lifting for you, weeding through each and every one of this weekend's 217 selections and identifying the top five coolest (and/or craziest) names to join the NHL:
Jett Woo, Vancouver Canucks
How awesome. This second-rounder, who will join the Canucks' blue line, sounds fast. In fact, solely because of his name, he's the kind of guy you can talk about to your casual sports-fan friends and still convince them he's lightning fast on skates.
Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Toronto Maple Leafs
OK, we'll admit it: We picked this third-round center because, frankly, without taking our sweet old time, we'd never be able to pronounce his name. If that last name doesn't strike fear into the heart of opposing blue-liners, then what will?
Bulat Shafigullin, Los Angeles Kings
I mean, did you read it? Much like Jett, this third-rounder just evokes the speed of a bullet. See what we did there?
Wyatt Wylie, Philadelphia Flyers
If you can't appreciate alliteration, this probably isn't the story for you anyway. Wyatt Wylie! Are you kidding us? Call him "Double Dub," or Willy Wonka, or whatever. He should be a fan favorite from the jump.
Alliteration honorable mention: Veini Vehvilainen, Columbus Blue Jackets
Blade Jenkins, New York Islanders
Full disclosure: We didn't think anyone could top Wyatt Wylie. But then Blade arrived. A kid named Blade. Who plays hockey. Yes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 NHL Draft tracker: Follow the picks
We've got every single pick right here, plus insight on each of Friday night's first-round...
-
Ilya Kovalchuk agrees to deal with Kings
The 35-year-old Russian and 2018 Winter Olympics MVP hasn't played in the NHL since 2012-1...
-
How to watch the 2018 NHL Draft
Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas
-
NHL Draft Round 1 winners and losers
It was a great night for kids named Rasmus and a difficult one for Joe Veleno, who nearly fell...
-
2018 NHL Draft: Rumors, trade tracker
All the latest news, notes and speculation surrounding potential veteran trades and draft-day...
-
NHL Draft: Canes take Svechnikov No. 2
North America's top-ranked skater is headed to Carolina as the new face of a rebuilding of...