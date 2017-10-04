Here's what rival NFL, NHL and NBA mascots would look like if they had a baby
You don't know crazy until you get an Avalanche and Red Wings combo
The NFL season is in full swing, the NBA will be back soon and the NHL will be even sooner.
With the return of regular-season action comes renewed rivalries not only among teams but, perhaps more so, among fans. And no one fans the flames of fandom like a good mascot. Even lifeless ones, like in the case of the Detroit Red Wings.
But what if the bitterest of rival mascots actually got along? What if, instead of taunting the other side, they became friends? And, you know, went on to have a baby? I realize this might either be the most trivial or disgusting conversation you've ever had about costumed characters in pro sports, but you'll thank me after you see what some of these hypothetical mascot combos look like.
Known for making custom stuffed animals, the designers at Budsies decided to experiment with mock-ups of mascot mashups in celebration of the new seasons. The results, depending on your distaste for other mascots, are a sight to see. Here's a look at some of the best and worst combos across the leagues:
Not too shabby, to be honest. Eagles fans probably want nothing to do with the rodeo gear, but this could've been a lot worse.
Oh. Oh no. If this doesn't scare you in the slightest, then I'm not sure what will.
Ladies and gentlemen, the newest addition to the Beanie Babies family. Sure, it's a little soft on grit, but this is a cute kid.
Welp. I think we found our winner.
Tell me Sharkie doesn't keep looking more and more like Brent Burns.
