[Highlight] Carey Price lunges back across his crease to steal a goal
He’s back!
Carey Price keeps his team in the lead with an incredible desperation save.
Oh my word what a pad save by Carey Price! pic.twitter.com/CBR1OsXJB6— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 28, 2017
