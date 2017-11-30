[Highlight] Charles Hudon and Brendan Gallagher work the puck to the net for the game-tying goal
[Highlight] Charles Hudon and Brendan Gallagher work the puck to the net for the game-tying goal
The chemistry between these two is really quite something.
Charles Hudon and Brendan Gallagher continue to complement each other perfectly.
Charles Hudon gets a well deserved goal, his third of the year pic.twitter.com/nsAJHYFcYQ— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 1, 2017
