[Highlight] Charles Hudon weaves through the neutral zone and sets up Brendan Gallagher for a goal
[Highlight] Charles Hudon weaves through the neutral zone and sets up Brendan Gallagher for a goal
The Arizona Coyotes decided that it was a good time to change, and Charles Hudon and Brendan Gallagher took advantage.
Charles Hudon with the sweet feed, and Gallagher with the nice finish.— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 17, 2017
Habs lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/DyBjiccBvV
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa