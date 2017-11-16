[Highlight] Charlie Lindgren makes a huge save, and Joe Morrow scores at the other end

After Charlie Lingren stoned Clayton Keller on a breakaway, Joe Morrow ripped a shot past Antti Raanta moments later to give the Habs the advantage.

