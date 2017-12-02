[Highlight] Daniel Carr jumps all over a listless Red Wings team to make it 9-1

[Highlight] Daniel Carr jumps all over a listless Red Wings team to make it 9-1

The Habs are boosting their stats in a big way tonight.

The Red Wings aren’t even trying now, and the Montreal Canadiens are taking advantage. Daniel Carr is latest to do so.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories