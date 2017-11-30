[Highlight] Jacob de la Rose wins the puck and sets up Alex Galchenyuk for 4-2 goal
[Highlight] Jacob de la Rose wins the puck and sets up Alex Galchenyuk for 4-2 goal
The Habs’ offence has come alive in the second period.
Jacob de la Rose wins the puck, finds some space, and slings it to the slot where Alex Galchenyuk fires it past Jimmy Howard for a 4-2 lead.
Jacob de la Rose does the work down low, Alex Galchenyuk roofs his 6th goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/roWKhnM1iO— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 1, 2017
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...