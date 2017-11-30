[Highlight] Jacob de la Rose wins the puck and sets up Alex Galchenyuk for 4-2 goal

The Habs’ offence has come alive in the second period.

Jacob de la Rose wins the puck, finds some space, and slings it to the slot where Alex Galchenyuk fires it past Jimmy Howard for a 4-2 lead.

