[Highlight] Jonathan Drouin sends a shot through traffic, and Andrew Shaw tips it in
[Highlight] Jonathan Drouin sends a shot through traffic, and Andrew Shaw tips it in
Shaw adds another goal to his season tally.
The Canadiens opened the third period on the power play, and Jonathan Drouin and Andrew Shaw combined to put the game back on even terms.
Jonathan Drouin with the shot, Andrew Shaw with the great screen (maybe tip?) and it’s 1-1 #Habs pic.twitter.com/ZRIRZhRTq5— Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012