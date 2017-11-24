Highlight: Matt Grzelcyk scores his first NHL goal

The Townie is on the board.

It’s been a season of first-career goals for the Bruins, and Matt Grzelcyk tossed his hat into the ring with this one this afternoon:

Congrats to the Charlestown native, getting on the board in front of the home fans.

Per the Bruins, Grzelcyk is the seventh Bruin to score his first NHL goal this season.

