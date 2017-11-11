[Highlight] Max Pacioretty nets yet another game-winning goal

The captain has been coming up clutch in recent games.

Max Pacioretty gets left alone by the Buffalo Sabres, and makes them pay with his third game-winning goal in the Habs’ last five games.

