Highlight Recap: Anaheim Ducks at Columbus Blue Jackets

Here’s what happened.

With a bunch of the Anaheim Ducks out of the lineup due to injury, forward Adam Henrique made his debut for his new team.

For Columbus, Ryan Murray remained out of the lineup while Scott Harrington took his place in the lineup. Ahead of the Washington contest on Saturday night, Joonas Korpisalo got the start on home ice.

First Period

Josh Anderson deflected a Brandon Dubinsky shot into the net, only to have Cam Fowler answer shortly after. The power play went 0-2 and somehow managed to suck all of the energy from the team and the building in that process. This is fine.

Second Period

Anaheim scored in the dying seconds of four on four hockey. AND A POWER PLAY BREADMAN GOAL HAPPEN. Thank you, Based God. Oh, and Gibson attacked Foligno, resulting in a power play for Columbus to open the third.

Third Period

A very chippy, violent period that saw the Jackets waste several power play chances. Josh Anderson scored the go ahead goal off a slick feed from Artemi Panarin. The Jackets iced it with a Nick Foligno empty netter.

Final

Columbus Blue Jackets 4 Anaheim Ducks 2