Highlight Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals
It was a good ole-fashioned Metropolitan matchup in Washington as the Jackets battled the Caps.
Saturday night the Columbus Blue Jackets completed the second of their back-to-back against the Washington Capitals.
Here's What Happened.
First Period
Just 1:03 into the opening frame the Caps struck first when Brett Connolly sniped one past Sergei Bobrovsky in the slot.
A wicked wrister #CapsJackets #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/W7HyaZ9YqV— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 3, 2017
Alex Chiasson would put the Capitals ahead 2-0 moments later, 1:03 after the first goal, essentially the same way Connolly scored his shot.
The other Alex! #CapsJackets #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/StlfYhLDrC— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 3, 2017
Washington had just three shots after the first 17:00 and was outshot 8-6 for the first 20.
No penalties.
Hits:
Washington 14-9
Scoring:
Brett Connolly G
Brooks Orpik A
Lars Eller A
Alex Chiasson G
Matt Niskanen A
Devante-Smith Pelly A
Second Period
The Jackets needed to set the tone of the second period early and they did just that. A strong forecheck led to Artemi Panarin sending home his seventh goal.
FRENCH BREAD. pic.twitter.com/9GuyOtCTlh— The Cannon (@cbjcannon) December 3, 2017
Boone Jenner committed the games’ first penalty, but the Jackets’ penalty kill continued to star, and Matt Calvert, back after missing 12 games, tied the game on the Jackets’ first short-handed goal of the season.
MAT-THEW CAL-VERT (clap, clap, clap clap clap) pic.twitter.com/bi9bASM4Kx— The Cannon (@cbjcannon) December 3, 2017
Late in the second period, Jenner again committed the infraction, but this time Alexander Ovechkin made Columbus pay with his 19th of the year.
Hits:
10-9 CBJ
Shots:
14-10 WSH
Scoring:
Artemi Panarin G
Pierre-Luc Dubois A
Matt Calvert (SH) G
Brandon Dubinsky A
Alexander Ovechkin G
Nicklas Backstrom A
John Carlson A
Third Period
Evgeny Kuznetsov hammered home the Capitals' fourth tally 1:08 into the period.
Columbus kept coming in waves, creating layers in the offensive zone and getting shots at Holtby. Halfway through the third, the Caps had one shot on net, the goal by Kuznetsov.
As recent history shows, it’s typically a tight game between the two clubs, and tonight would be another one-goal affair. Zach Werenski scored, bringing Columbus within one with just over three minutes left, and commencing the final push for the equalizer.
Zach Werenski cleans up to pull the Blue Jackets within one late against the Caps: pic.twitter.com/wRTxfD25uy— The Cannon (@cbjcannon) December 3, 2017
However, in the end, the final score would remain 4-3 Capitals.
Hits:
9-7 WSH
Shots:
15-5 CBJ
Scoring:
Evgeny Kuznetsov G
T.J. Oshie A
John Carlson A
Zach Werenski G
Pierre-Luc Dubois A
Seth Jones A
Check back tomorrow morning for the full recap.
-
