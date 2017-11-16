[Highlight] Shea Weber fires a slapshot right off the faceoff win to make it 4-3

[Highlight] Shea Weber fires a slapshot right off the faceoff win to make it 4-3

Tomas Plekanec wins the puck directly to Shea Weber, and Antti Raanta has no chance to stop his top-corner slapshot.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories