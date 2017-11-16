[Highlight] Shea Weber fires a slapshot right off the faceoff win to make it 4-3
[Highlight] Shea Weber fires a slapshot right off the faceoff win to make it 4-3
Tomas Plekanec wins the puck directly to Shea Weber, and Antti Raanta has no chance to stop his top-corner slapshot.
Claude Julien wanted Plekanec to set up a Shea Weber shot on a set play.— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 17, 2017
So Plekanec set up Weber for a goal on a set play pic.twitter.com/rpJnpcrCwC
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa