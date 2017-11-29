Highlights: Bruins start strong, hang on to beat Tampa, 3-2

Highlights, thoughts and more...

All highlights come from Chris (@CrzyCanucklehed)

Charlie McAvoy’s shot through traffic beats Andrei Vasilevskiy. The goal is initially waved off for goalie interference, but is counted after a Bruin challenge. 1-0 Bruins.

Noted sniper Riley Nash is given a little too much room by Tampa and toasts Vasilevskiy glove side with a wrister. 2-0 Bruins.

Cedric Paquette came a long way to board Torey Krug. Frank Vatrano took exception. Ended up being 5v5, as Paquette and Vatrano each got two minors.

Krug would have his revenge. After a dominant 4v4 shift, Ryan Spooner feathered a beautiful backhand to Krug, and he wired it. 3-0 Bruins.

Andrej Sustr gets Tampa on the board midway through the second with a toss through a sea of legs. 3-1 Bruins.

Brandon Carlo took an interference penalty early in the third. This was a bad idea, as Steven Stamkos is good at ice hockey. 3-2 Bruins.

And that’s it! The B’s held on late to give Tuukka Rask a much-needed win.

ON TO THE NEXT ONE!