United States hockey star Hilary Knight set the IIHF women's world championships scoring record in a 12-1 win over Hungary on Thursday. She registered a goal and an assist in the win, which put her at 87 career points at the world championships.

With the performance, Knight passed Canadian Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser to set the historic mark.

"I understand how big an accolade it is, so all I can say is it's really an honor," Knight told ESPN. "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention I play with the best players in the world night in and night out when we suit up for the U.S. team. To be able to play with other individuals, and the creativity and competitiveness, it keeps you going."

Knight registered an assist on a second-period goal by Hannah Bilka, then followed that up with a goal just three minutes into the third period. The 33-year-old star also holds the women's world championships career goals record (51).

The United States held a postgame ceremony to honor Knight's historic achievement.

Knight has scored four goals while dishing out three assists in five games during these IIHF women's world championships, which began in late August.

The United States will now play in the tournament semifinals on Saturday against the Czech Republic, a team that upset Finland 2-1 in overtime to stay alive. Defending champion Canada defeated Sweeden 3-0 to advance to play Switzerland in the other semifinal matchup.