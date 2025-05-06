The woman who has accused five members of Team Canada's 2018 world junior team of sexually assaulting her took the stand to testify Monday, according to the Associated Press. The woman said Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote performed unwanted sexual acts on her in a London, Ontario hotel.

According to the woman's testimony, she joined McLeod in his hotel room following the gala celebrating Team Canada's world junior championship. She said she and McLeod had sexual intercourse, and two more men arrived shortly thereafter. While she was in the bathroom, two more showed up.

The woman accused the five men of forcing her to lie on a bedsheet while they talked about sexual acts they wanted her to perform on them. She alleges the men also pulled down their pants wanting oral sex, and one of them did the splits over her face.

"It felt degrading," she said, per the AP. "It was all just a joke to them."

When the woman went into the bathroom, one of the men followed her and put a condom on before having sex with her, according to her testimony.

The woman claimed she attempted to leave at various times, but the men persuaded her to stay each time. She also said she was unsure how the men would react if she denied them.

"My mind just shut down," the woman said.

The five men have all been charged with sexual assault, and McLeod faces an additional charge of being a party to sexual assault. McLeod, Hart, Dube and Foote were all on NHL rosters when the charges were brought.