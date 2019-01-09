Hockey fight: Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves trades massive blows with Rangers' Adam McQuaid
Things got feisty in Las Vegas between Adam McQuaid and Ryan Reaves
Fights at T-Mobile Arena tend to be a big deal, so fans who were in attendance for the Golden Knights' game against the Rangers got more than they bargained for when Vegas winger Ryan Reaves squared up with New York defenseman Adam McQuaid in the third period.
Reaves was avenging Vegas forward Max Pacioretty, who was leveled by McQuaid away from the play.
Reaves actually came onto the ice to let McQuaid know what he thought of the hit before the two squared up for a heavyweight slugfest.
Reaves is lucky he won, because it would have been awfully embarrassing if McQuaid had just dropped him too. The two had a solid square-up before the fight, with McQuaid just drifting around Reaves.
Stream regional and prime-time NHL games live on fuboTV (Try for free).
It was a bit like the fights of old, with the referee standing just behind the action letting things unfold until there was a clear winner. Reaves has been involved in three of the Golden Knights' four fights this year, according to the Las Vegas Sun, and he clearly doesn't mind going to bat for his teammates.
Even though the fight was short, those are two big guys. Reaves stands at 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 225 pounds, whereas McQuaid is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Neither of them are guys you want to drop gloves with on a good day, but Reaves did what he felt he had to do. It's hard to believe the Golden Knights will be angry at him for the five-minute major, especially for a player they traded for this year in Pacioretty, whom they acquired from the Canadiens.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Subban sends video to fan facing abuse
'Let nobody tell you what you can and can't do, especially if it's because of the color of...
-
NHL awards races at the halfway mark
Which players and coaches would take home hardware if the season ended today?
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Jan. 8
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Revisiting 31 questions at halfway point
Checking in on our preseason questions for every team in the NHL at the midseason mark
-
2019 WJC: Full schedule results
What you need to know about the 2019 World Junior Championship in Canada
-
USA falls to Finland in WJC final
Here's your handy guide to the world junior hockey medal round, including recaps, scores and...