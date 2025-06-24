Former Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and legendary San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton were among the NHL players that were elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Duncan Keith and Alexander Mogilny were also elected as part of the 2025 class.

Chara, Keith, and Thornton were all selected in their first year of Hall of Fame eligibility.

Hall of Fame candidates must receive at least 75% of the vote from the selection committee in order to be inducted into the Hockey of Fame. There is a maximum limit of four retired male players, two retired female players, and two builders that can be chosen in a given year.

Former Canadian women's national team forward Jennifer Botterill and former United States women's national team forward Brianna Decker were elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. When it came to the Builders Category, former Boston University coach Jack Parker and former Canadian women's national team coach Daniele Sauvageau will also be inducted.

Chara spent the majority of his legendary career with the Boston Bruins (2006-20), while also spending time with the New York Islanders (1997-2001, 2021-22), Ottawa Senators (2001-06), and Washington Capitals (2020-21). The rugged defenseman racked up 680 points (209 goals & 471 assists) in his 24-year NHL career. He helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011 and also won the Norris Trophy in 2008-09 as the NHL's best defenseman.

Thornton logged 24 NHL seasons in which he tallied 1,539 career points (430 goals & 1,109 assists) playing for the Bruins (1997-2005), San Jose Sharks (2005-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), and Florida Panthers (2021-22). The talented forward ranks 14th all-time in points and is one of just 16 players to have recorded at least 1,500 points. In addition, he won the Hart Trophy in 2005-06 as the league's MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer with 125 points (29 goals & 96 assists) in 2005-06.

Keith was a longtime member of the Chicago Blackhawks (2005-21) and helped lead the franchise to three Stanley Cups in the 2010s. The shutdown defenseman also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP during the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Keith tallied 646 career points (106 goals & 540 assists) in 1,256 regular-season games, while adding 19 goals and 72 assists in 151 playoff games. The Blackhawks took home the Norris Trophy on two occasions (2009-10 & 2013-14) as the league's best defenseman.

Mogilny began his career with the Buffalo Sabres after being selected in the fifth round of the 1988 NHL Draft. He became the first player from the Soviet Union in NHL history to defect and attempt to play in the NHL. The talented winger registered 1,032 points (473 goals & 559 assists) in 990 career games with the Sabres (1989-95), Vancouver Canucks (1995-2000), New Jersey Devils (2000-01, 2005-06), and Toronto Maple Leafs (2001-04). Mogilny helped lead the Devils to a Stanley Cup in 2000.

The eight members of the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Nov. 10 in Toronto.