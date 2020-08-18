Former Winnipeg Jets legend Dale Hawerchuk has died following a battle with stomach cancer, his family announced Tuesday. Hawerchuk was 57 years old.

Hawerchuk's son, Eric, tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon, saying the family is "so proud of him and the way he fought."

Hawerchuk was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001 following a 16-year NHL career spent with the original Jets -- before they moved to Arizona -- Sabres, Blues and Flyers. He was drafted first overall by Winnipeg in 1981 at 18 years old and would go on to win the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year after the '81-82 season.

Hawerchuk posted at least 100 points in six of his nine seasons in Winnipeg before being traded to Buffalo in a blockbuster deal that sent Phil Housley, Scott Arniel, Jeff Parker and a first-round pick (which later was used to draft Keith Tkachuk) to the Jets.

After retiring, Hawerchuk had his No. 10 jersey retired by the Jets/Coyotes organization in 2007. He was also inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2011. In his post-playing career, he also served as head coach and director of hockey ops of the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts. Hawerchuk took a leave of absence from the Colts after receiving his cancer diagnosis last year.

In 1,188 career NHL games, Hawerchuk amassed 518 goals and 891 assists and four times finished in the top 10 of voting for the Hart Trophy as MVP.