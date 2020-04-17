Hockey stick from 1800s valued at $3.5 million as it heads to auction
The piece of wood is believed to be the oldest hockey stick in the world
A 170-year-old hockey stick, which is believed to be the oldest known hockey stick in existence, has been appraised at a value of $3.5 million. The stick's auction page describes it as "one of the most unique, if not most historic items ever offered" due to the fact that its origins date back as far as the mid-19th century.
The stick itself was initially discovered around 1980, when the latest owner found it in his grandmother's house that he had purchased. It has been dubbed the "Morse Stick" after its owners Gary and Germaine Morse. Curiosity from Germain led to online research and the eventual appraisal, which also led to the stick's timeframe being narrowed to between the 1850s and 1870s.
The auction site uses another incredibly old hockey stick as a reference point for why the price has reached this seven-figure total on this one. A different antique stick, known as "The Rutherford Stick," was sold in 2018 for $2.2 million before being donated to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto for display.
J.W. "Bill" Fitsell, a member of the Board of Directors of the International Hockey Hall of Fame in Kingston, Ontario referred to the "Morse Stick" as "unique and most interesting artifact" on the auction's site.
"I have measured, traced, photographed and admired The Morse Stick on two occasions and compared it to other vintage stick," he said. "I find it to be a unique and most interesting artifact that fills the void in 19th century hockey history between shinny, ice polo and ice hockey and would be a valuable acquisition for any series hockey collector or museum curator."
As things currently stand, the old hockey stick has an opening bid of $100,000 with no takers -- though that's probably because, at the end of the day, it's still an ancient stick of wood.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ovechkin, Gretzky to do battle in NHL 20
Two of the NHL's all-time greats will do battle in the virtual world
-
Can Ovechkin beat Gretzky's goal record?
The all-time goals record no longer seems unbreakable
-
NHL Playoffs Sim: Bruins runner-up again
While the NHL season in on hold, we got our playoff hockey fix via NHL 20
-
Family of Colby Cave honored by hometown
Cave's family received a roadside tribute as they returned home
-
Doughty doesn't think season can resume
The Kings veteran defenseman isn't hopeful that the league can play again this season
-
Oilers forward Colby Cave dies at 25
Cave, who played for the Bruins and Oilers, was placed in a medically induced coma on April...
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown