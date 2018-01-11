Hockey world offers its best wishes after Pierre McGuire's cancer diagnosis

Veteran rinkside reporter Pierre McGuire was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early January. USATSI

Before Wednesday night's Wild-Blackhawks game in Chicago, NHL on NBC announcer Doc Emrick announced that his colleague, rinkside reporter Pierre McGuire, had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

McGuire, 56, was absent from the game's broadcast as he recovered from surgery to remove a cancerous lesion that was discovered during an annual checkup. McGuire told USA Today that he had no symptoms before the diagnosis.

The cancer was caught in the Stage 1 phase and McGuire, who also does work for TSN in Canada, is not expected to need chemotherapy to treat it. After doctors made the diagnosis last week, McGuire worked the Blackhawks-Rangers game on Jan. 3, then underwent surgery the following morning.

According to Emerick, the longtime reporter is aiming to return in time for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month, but he won't be able to work his usual NHL schedule due to travel restrictions.

In the meantime, the hockey world came together to wish him well Wednesday night.

We’re thinking of our colleague and friend Pierre McGuire, who is recovering from surgery for prostate cancer. Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing you next month at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. pic.twitter.com/B1ytiaemt4 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 11, 2018

Pierre McGuire will do what he does better than anyone - he will outwork cancer. Keep fighting, my friend. — steve simmons (@simmonssteve) January 11, 2018

All the best to my longtime friend Pierre McGuire in his battle against prostate cancer: https://t.co/JVw2mvbVs9 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 11, 2018

Our NBC hockey family runs deep, and is SO strong. We are thinking of our friend Pierre and wish him a speedy recovery. 👊🏻 https://t.co/1Lyw576axJ — Kathryn Tappen (@KathrynTappen) January 11, 2018

Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Pierre. 💜https://t.co/JoLXXgKQqL — Jamie Hersch (@JamieHersch) January 11, 2018

Best wishes to Pierre McGuire in his fight against prostate cancer. No doubt he will outwork that wretched disease into the ground. https://t.co/JrpWTf0URl — Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) January 11, 2018

Also, hope all goes well with Pierre McGuire. We as a collective community give that guy a lot of flack, but he's an incredibly good guy with a ton of knowledge that he absolutely loves to share with us. — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) January 11, 2018

McGuire is the second member of the NHL on NBC on-air crew to be diagnosed with cancer in the past six months, as color commentator Eddie Olczyk announced that he had colon cancer in August. He is still undergoing treatment.