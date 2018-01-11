Hockey world offers its best wishes after Pierre McGuire's cancer diagnosis

The NBC rinkside reporter is hoping to return in time for the 2018 Olympics

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins
Veteran rinkside reporter Pierre McGuire was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early January. USATSI

Before Wednesday night's Wild-Blackhawks game in Chicago, NHL on NBC announcer Doc Emrick announced that his colleague, rinkside reporter Pierre McGuire, had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. 

McGuire, 56, was absent from the game's broadcast as he recovered from surgery to remove a cancerous lesion that was discovered during an annual checkup. McGuire told USA Today that he had no symptoms before the diagnosis.

The cancer was caught in the Stage 1 phase and McGuire, who also does work for TSN in Canada, is not expected to need chemotherapy to treat it. After doctors made the diagnosis last week, McGuire worked the Blackhawks-Rangers game on Jan. 3, then underwent surgery the following morning. 

According to Emerick, the longtime reporter is aiming to return in time for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month, but he won't be able to work his usual NHL schedule due to travel restrictions. 

In the meantime, the hockey world came together to wish him well Wednesday night. 

McGuire is the second member of the NHL on NBC on-air crew to be diagnosed with cancer in the past six months, as color commentator Eddie Olczyk announced that he had colon cancer in August. He is still undergoing treatment.

