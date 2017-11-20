Holm Is Where The Heart Is

The Canucks have sent Patrick Weircioch back to Utica, and recalled Philip Holm. Will he get into the lineup on this road swing?

Given injuries and the way they’ve played of late, you’d think that Patrick Weircioch could have gotten into at least one game during his call up that seemed to last forever. Yet he’s been returned to the Comets (and hopefully for his sake to get some playing time) as the Canucks have made their way to Philadelphia to begin a 6 game road trip.

But with Chris Tanev and Troy Stecher still out of the lineup, the Canucks have recalled Philip Holm from Utica. Holm, who signed with the Canucks as a free agent in the off-season, had a strong enough training camp and preseason that some thought it wrong that he was sent to Utica and not Alex Biega. In the meantime, he’s scored twice, and added 8 assists in 15 games for the Comets. Sounds exactly like the kind of player this Canucks back line could use.