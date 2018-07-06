Humboldt Broncos bus crash: Truck driver involved in junior hockey tragedy faces 29 charges

On April 6, the world was rocked by a collision between a semi-trailer truck and the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior ice hockey team -- a crash in snowy, western Canada that left 16 dead and at least another dozen injured.

International tributes, including one at the NHL's offseason awards show, ensued. Everyone from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump to Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth II paid their respects to the victims, their families and the survivors of the accident, which occurred in Saskatchewan on the Broncos' way to a playoff game.

Now, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have made an arrest in the case, charging the driver of the semi-trailer truck with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and 13 additional counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, was the driver during the collision, according to the Toronto Sun:

He was taken into custody immediately after the collision and released later that evening.The driver was working for Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., a two-truck company operating out of a home in northeast Calgary. The company said the driver of its oversize tractor-trailer only had a year's experience as a commercial driver and just over two weeks of training from his new employer.

Sidhu will remain in custody until his first court appearance next week.