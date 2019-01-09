Humboldt crash: Driver of truck that killed Canadian youth hockey players pleads guilty
Distracted driving is not thought to have played a role in the accident
The driver of the semi-truck that crashed into a bus full of the Humboldt Bronco hockey team's players and staff in April -- killing 16 and injuring 13 more -- is pleading guilty to the accident. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu wasn't driving distracted, per CBC News, but rather he didn't realize that he was approaching an intersection and blew threw a stop sign. On Tuesday morning, he pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Sidhu was driving nearly 100 kilometers per hour (or about 62 miles per hour) into the intersection. According to a statement in the case, "No tire skid marks due to braking were left by the semi-tractor unit," going on to say Sidhu "failed to recognize that his vehicle was approaching an intersection and did not heed the stop sign."
Sidhu's lawyer Mark Brayford said that Sidhu told him: "His position to me was, 'I just want to plead guilty.' Mr. Sidhu advised me, 'I don't want to make things any worse.'"
Sidhu's lawyer added that Sidhu is "overwhelmed by the expressions of sympathy and kindness that some of the families and players have expressed to him, in spite of the fact that their grief is entirely his fault."
Alcohol, cell phone use or drugs didn't play a part in the accident, according to the case.
