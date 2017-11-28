Hurricanes at Jackets: Game Night Hub
Hurricanes at Jackets: Game Night Hub
The Hurricanes face a big divisional test against the Blue Jackets in Columbus.
The Hurricanes travel to Columbus for a big divisional showdown with a Blue Jackets team that is starting to put some distance between themselves and some of the other teams in a once-again surging Metropolitan division.
Coming off of a big win over a high-flying Nashville Predators squad on Sunday, the Canes will not be making any lineup changes for tonight’s game. That means Scott Darling will once again draw the assignment between the pipes. Look for Victor Rask to continue his improved play of late. He earned first star honors against Nashville in his second game bag from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch.
Teuvo Teravainen - Jordan Staal - Sebastian Aho
Brock McGinn - Victor Rask - Elias Lindholm
Jeff Skinner - Derek Ryan - Justin Williams
Joakim Nordstrom - Marcus Kruger - Josh Jooris
Jaccob Slavin - Brett Pesce
Haydn Fleury - Justin Faulk
Noah Hanifin - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Scott Darling
Cam Ward
The Blue Jackets played last night, suffering a defeat at the hands of Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens. With Sergei Bobrovsky going last night, we can likely expect backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to get the nod tonight.
Below are the lines that Columbus went with in last night’s game, however it is worth noting that Alex Wennberg is expected to return from injury tonight, but there’s no clear word on who he will be replacing.
Artemi Panarin - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Josh Anderson
Boone Jenner - Brandon Dubinsky - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Sonny Milano - Nick Foligno - Cam Atkinson
Tyler Motte - Lucas Sedlak - Jordan Schroeder
Zach Werenski - Seth Jones
Jack Johnson - David Savard
Ryan Murray - Markus Nutivaara
Joonas Korpisalo
Sergei Bobrovsky
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals