Hurricanes at Jackets: Game Night Hub

The Hurricanes face a big divisional test against the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

The Hurricanes travel to Columbus for a big divisional showdown with a Blue Jackets team that is starting to put some distance between themselves and some of the other teams in a once-again surging Metropolitan division.

Coming off of a big win over a high-flying Nashville Predators squad on Sunday, the Canes will not be making any lineup changes for tonight’s game. That means Scott Darling will once again draw the assignment between the pipes. Look for Victor Rask to continue his improved play of late. He earned first star honors against Nashville in his second game bag from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch.

Teuvo Teravainen - Jordan Staal - Sebastian Aho

Brock McGinn - Victor Rask - Elias Lindholm

Jeff Skinner - Derek Ryan - Justin Williams

Joakim Nordstrom - Marcus Kruger - Josh Jooris

Jaccob Slavin - Brett Pesce

Haydn Fleury - Justin Faulk

Noah Hanifin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Scott Darling

Cam Ward

The Blue Jackets played last night, suffering a defeat at the hands of Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens. With Sergei Bobrovsky going last night, we can likely expect backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to get the nod tonight.

Below are the lines that Columbus went with in last night’s game, however it is worth noting that Alex Wennberg is expected to return from injury tonight, but there’s no clear word on who he will be replacing.

Artemi Panarin - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Josh Anderson

Boone Jenner - Brandon Dubinsky - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Sonny Milano - Nick Foligno - Cam Atkinson

Tyler Motte - Lucas Sedlak - Jordan Schroeder

Zach Werenski - Seth Jones

Jack Johnson - David Savard

Ryan Murray - Markus Nutivaara

Joonas Korpisalo

Sergei Bobrovsky