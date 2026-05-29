Hurricanes vs. Canadiens odds, prediction: 2026 NHL Eastern Conference finals Game 5 picks by proven model

The top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes take on the third-seeded Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference finals best-of-seven series on Friday night. Carolina is coming off a 4-0 win on Wednesday to take a 3-1 series lead. The Hurricanes (53-22-7), who finished the regular season with 113 points, are looking to reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2005-06. The Canadiens (48-24-10), who finished the regular season with 106 points, are looking to reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2020-21.

Face-off from Bell Centre in Montreal is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are the -249 favorites (risk $249 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Canadiens odds from SportsLine consensus, with the Canadiens +202 underdogs. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Canadiens picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second week of the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hurricanes vs. Canadiens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes:

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens money line: Hurricanes -249, Canadiens +202 Hurricanes vs. Canadiens over/under: 5.5 goals Hurricanes vs. Canadiens puck line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+105) Hurricanes vs. Canadiens picks: See picks at SportsLine Hurricanes vs. Canadiens streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canadiens vs. Hurricanes predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hurricanes vs. Canadiens, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). The Over has hit in 60% of the Carolina Hurricanes' home games this season. The Over hits for the Canadiens 56% of the time when the line is set at 5.5 goals.

The SportsLine model is projecting Carolina's Seth Jarvis to score .44 goals and .47 assists, while goaltender Frederik Andersen will make 18.3 saves and allow 2.88 goals. Montreal's Cole Caufield is projected to score .53 goals and .43 assists. Goalie Jakub Dobes is making 26.3 saves and allowing 3.17 goals in the simulations. It also projects 6.3 combined goals between the teams, making the Over the value play at 58%. See the model's Hurricanes vs. Canadiens predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Hurricanes vs. Canadiens picks

After simulating each shift of Canadiens vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Canadiens vs. Hurricanes, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hurricanes vs. Canadiens spread to back, all from the model that has returned $668 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.