Hurricanes vs. Canadiens odds, prediction: 2026 NHL Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 picks by proven model

The Carolina Hurricanes are seeking a 3-1 series lead on Wednesday when they face the Montreal Canadiens for Game 4 of the East Final in the 2026 NHL playoffs. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1 after Carolina won in overtime on Monday, 3-2. The Caroline Hurricanes are 53-22-7 overall and 24-12-5 on the road, while the Montreal Canadiens are 48-24-10 overall and 24-15-2 at home.

Face-off from Bell Centre in Montreal is set for 8 p.m. ET. Carolina is the -153 favorite (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Canadiens odds, with Montreal priced as the +128 underdog (risk $100 to win $128). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Canadiens vs. Hurricanes picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second week of the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hurricanes vs. Canadiens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes:

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens money line: Hurricanes -153, Canadiens +128 Hurricanes vs. Canadiens over/under: 5.5 goals Hurricanes vs. Canadiens puck line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+167) Hurricanes vs. Canadiens picks: See picks at SportsLine Hurricanes vs. Canadiens streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canadiens vs. Hurricanes predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hurricanes vs. Canadiens, SportsLine's model is going Over on total goals (5.5). The Canadiens are 51-44-4 to the Over at home. The Hurricanes are 40-36-2 to the Over after a day off.

The model is projecting over .30 goals from four Hurricanes, including Seth Jarvis with .40, while the model projects just three Canadiens over .30, with Cole Caufield leading the way with .50. This time around the model is projecting 5.9 combined goals, making the Over the value play. See the model's Hurricanes vs. Canadiens predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Hurricanes vs. Canadiens picks

After simulating each shift of Canadiens vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Hurricanes vs. Canadiens, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hurricanes vs. Canadiens spread to back, all from the model that has returned $668 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.