Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffers broken left fibula, could miss rest of 2019-20 season

Carolina Hurricanes star defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffered a broken left fibula on Thursday night in their 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old is being looked at further on Friday and if a surgery is needed, Hurricanes reporter Michael Smith says a procedure could happen very soon.

More information is expected to come on the severity of the injury and recovery process, but surgery could mean missing the rest of the 2019-20 NHL season.

Hamilton sustained the injury late in the second period after his leg got caught on Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund, causing him to fall on the ice.

Dougie Hamilton tangles with Kevin Stenlund. The #Hurricanes defenseman needed help off the ice. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/2qno3avt8V — Alison (@AlisonL) January 17, 2020

Hamilton appeared to say "I think I broke my leg" after the injury, and according to the reports out of Carolina, he was correct.

Hamilton needs help to get off the ice…not putting any weight on his left leg. #CBJ #Hurricanes pic.twitter.com/aphPb7ukoZ — Alison (@AlisonL) January 17, 2020

After the loss, head coach Rod Brind'Amour said, "it doesn't look good, obviously. So that's a tough one, obviously you hate to see guys get hurt."

The defenseman has been in the Norris Trophy conversation all season with 40 points coming from 14 goals and 26 assists in 47 games.

Heading into the game in Columbus, Hamilton lead the team's skaters in time on the ice as well as shots on goal.

The Canes currently have a 27-18-2 record with 56 points, and hold the top spot in the the Eastern Conference wild card standings. Their next game is back at home at PNC Arena against the Anaheim Ducks.