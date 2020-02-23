Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres picks up win over Maple Leafs after James Reimer, Petr Mrazek injuries
The 42-year-old made his NHL debut due to a pair of injuries.
Injuries to both James Reimer and Petr Mrazek forced the Carolina Hurricanes to bring on emergency goaltender David Ayres in the second period of Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple leafs. Reimer was hit with an injury late in the first period, and Mrazek was injured after Kyle Clifford decked him while going for a loose puck. Clifford was given a charging penalty on the play.
Here's the moment that Ayres was brought on for his surprise duties.
Ayres stopped eight of the 10 shots he faced in helping the Canes to a 6-3 win in Toronto. He told Sportsnet in Canada after the game that the experience was awesome, "Obviously the time of my life out there ... once in a lifetime, i'll take it."
According to the Hurricanes, Ayres last served as an emergency backup goalie on Feb. 1 for the team's AHL minor league affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, against the Toronto Marlies -- the team Ayres works for as a Zamboni driver, per NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger.
Unfortunately for Carolina, Ayers's professional debut got off to a less-than-ideal start after he gave up two goals to allow the Maple Leafs to cut into a three-goal deficit and make the game 4-3. The good news, however, is that eventually his efforts officially made an NHL stat sheet, with his first save coming after those two goals were allowed.
"It's been great," Ayres told Sportsnet after the game when talking about his debut and he went on to talk about allowing the two goals before getting in a groove. "I told the boys in the dressing room, once we come out for the third I'll be settled down and ready to win this one."
Whether or not Ayres gets paid for this depends on the kind of deal he gets after the fact. If the Hurricanes sign him to an amateur tryout agreement, he gets, as legendary Blackhawks EBUG Scott Foster once said, "Just beer league glory." If he gets a Professional Try-Out Agreement, he gets $500, is allowed to keep the jersey with his name on it and is given the chance to try out for the team, per the CBA.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sharks' Thornton open to deadline trade
Could the veteran forward be on the move before the trade deadline?
-
Ovechkin scores 700th goal
The greatest goal scorer of this generation just reached another legendary milestone
-
Can Ovechkin beat Gretzky's goal record?
The all-time goals record no longer seems unbreakable
-
NHL Trade Deadline tracker: What to know
The latest activity around the Feb. 24 trade deadline
-
CBJ's Gerbe takes on two taller Flyers
The diminutive center proves once again that size does not matter
-
Jake DeBrusk gets interviewed by father
Seeing the two poke fun at each other was an excellent bit of entertainment
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown
-
NHL All-Star Skills competition takeaways
Live updates and coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday night