Following his acquittal in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case, Michael McLeod will make his return to the NHL this season. McLeod is expected to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

The five players charged in the case -- McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote and Dillon Dube -- were found not guilty in July. The NHL recently reinstated them, saying they could sign with teams as soon as Oct. 15. However, the league also suspended all five until Dec. 1, and the players will not be able to train with a team until Nov. 15.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, McLeod spent six seasons with the New Jersey Devils before taking a leave of absence when he was charged in January 2024. In 287 career games, McLeod has totaled 56 goals and 56 assists.

In his most recent season, 2023-24, McLeod set a new career high with 10 goals in 45 games played.

The question for the Hurricanes is whether McLeod, who hasn't played an NHL game in over a year, can make an impact this season. With Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal already locked in down the middle, McLeod would have to play a fourth-line role or move to the wing.

Carolina did let Jack Roslovic walk in free agency after he tied his career high with 22 goals last season. A reunion between Roslovic and Carolina would have made sense prior to the addition of McLeod.