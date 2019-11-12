Hurricanes fan steals entire ice cream cone from another fan during live broadcast
The suspect is still at large
On Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 8-2 at PNC Arena, but the top highlight came from a different kind of ice. During part of the broadcast taking place in the halls of the arena, people noticed that something funny was going on in the background, where fans were gathering. A closer look shows, it was a fan taking an ice cream cone, yes an ice cream cone, from another rather distracted fan.
As both fans were wearing Canes gear, the motive does not seem rivalry based, but seems to be an act of pure hunger.
This is the ultimate crime.
The fan who pulled off the ice cream heist seemed to notice the ice cream cone holder was distracted and looking at his friend's phone. In a swift movement, the ice cream was in someone else's hands and the original desert purchaser was left only with the paper remains of the cone holder.
After the ice cream thief took a bite, it seemed they were willing and wanting to return it, but it was just too risky. Also, returning it would be gross. For the record, if you're gonna steal my ice cream and take a bite yourself, at that point just keep it, I don't want it back.
Fearing they would be caught, the second Hurricanes fan just hid the ice cream, ducked and carried on, leaving the fan confused, and probably hungry.
The victim may have been wondering what happened to his desert for the rest of the night, questioning where it went, but now that the video has gone viral he can at least have a better understanding. The man, who on Twitter goes by @CampenJoe, has already changed his profile picture to a screenshot of the incident and his bio is now, "can I have my ice cream back?"
He might just become the official face of the Hurricane's ice cream brand.
While many are saying this looked staged, and in the slow motion replay it does seem unlikely that his hand would move, it is still a great prank.
