The top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes look to complete the sweep of their best-of-seven series when they meet the third-seeded Philadelphia Flyers in a 2026 NHL playoff second-round Game 4 matchup on Saturday. Carolina took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 4-1 win on Thursday night. The Hurricanes (53-22-7), who won the Metropolitan Division with 113 points, are looking to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second year in a row. The Flyers (43-27-12), who finished third in the Metropolitan Division with 98 points, have not advanced to the conference finals since 2009-10.

Face-off from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are the -198 favorites (risk $198 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Flyers odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Flyers picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Hurricanes vs. Flyers from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hurricanes vs. Flyers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Flyers vs. Hurricanes:

Hurricanes vs. Flyers money line: Hurricanes -198, Flyers +164 Hurricanes vs. Flyers over/under: 5.5 goals Hurricanes vs. Flyers puck line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+131) Hurricanes vs. Flyers picks: See picks at SportsLine Hurricanes vs. Flyers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Hurricanes vs. Flyers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hurricanes vs. Flyers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (5.5). The Under has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head matchups, including each of the last five. The Under has also hit in nine of the past 10 Hurricanes games, as well as seven of the past 10 Flyers games, which include two pushes. Philadelphia finished the regular season 21st in offense, scoring 2.93 goals per game.

The SportsLine model is projecting Carolina's Seth Jarvis to score .39 goals and .42 assists, while goaltender Frederik Andersen will make 20.2 saves and allow 2.21 goals. Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is projected to score 0.30 goals and 0.45 assists. Goalie Dan Vladar will make 24.7 saves and allow 2.78 goals. It also projects 5.2 combined goals between the teams, making the Under the play 62% of the time. See the model's Hurricanes vs. Flyers predictions at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make Flyers vs. Hurricanes picks

After simulating each shift of Flyers vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Hurricanes vs. Flyers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hurricanes vs. Flyers spread to back, all from the model that has returned over $650 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.