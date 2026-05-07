The Carolina Hurricanes take their 2-0 series lead into Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Thursday. Carolina beat Philly on Tuesday in overtime by a score of 3-2. The Hurricanes (53-22-7, 24-12-5 Away) have won seven straight games, while the Flyers (43-27-12, 20-13-8 Home) have lost four of their last five games. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season, and Carolina has won six of those seven games.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The latest Hurricanes vs. Flyers odds have Carolina as the -166 favorite on the money line (risk $166 to win $100), with Philly at +138. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Flyers vs. Hurricanes picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Hurricanes vs. Flyers from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hurricanes vs. Flyers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Flyers vs. Hurricanes:

Hurricanes vs. Flyers money line: Hurricanes -166, Flyers +138 Hurricanes vs. Flyers over/under: 5.5 goals Hurricanes vs. Flyers puck line: Flyers +1.5 (-187) Hurricanes vs. Flyers picks: See picks at SportsLine Hurricanes vs. Flyers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Flyers vs. Hurricanes predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hurricanes vs. Flyers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (5.5). Each of the first two series games between these two teams came in Under the total. Eight of the Hurricanes' last nine games have come in Under the total. The total has gone Under in four of Flyers last five games.

The Hurricanes' goalie Frederik Andersen is projected to allow only 2.29 goals against in this game. The Flyers' goalie Dan Vladar is projected to allow 2.79 goals against in this matchup. The sims call for 5.2 combined goals, making the Under the value play in over-under betting. See the model's Hurricanes vs. Flyers predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Hurricanes vs. Flyers picks

After simulating each shift of Flyers vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Hurricanes vs. Flyers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Flyers vs. Hurricanes money line to back, all from the model that has returned over $650 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.