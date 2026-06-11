Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights odds, prediction: 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 5 picks by proven model

The Stanley Cup Final 2026 is down to a best-of-three as the Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) and Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) are knotted up 2-2. Game 5 takes place on Thursday after the teams have alternated wins throughout this NHL playoff series. The Hurricanes prevailed in Game 4 by a 5-3 score as the series shifts back to Carolina. The Golden Knights are looking to avoid back-to-back defeats for just the second time in the 2026 NHL playoffs. Each team is seeking its second Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

Face-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes are the -153 favorites (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights picks, check out the 2026 Stanley Cup Final predictions and betting advice for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the 2026 Stanley Cup Final with a +568 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes:

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights money line: Hurricanes -155, Golden Knights +128 Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights over/under: 6 goals Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights puck line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+159) Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights picks: See picks at SportsLine Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (6). Every game in this series has eclipsed the total, which was 5.5 for Games 1-4 as each saw at least seven combined goals. This series has averaged 8.3 total goals, and dating back to the regular season, the Over has hit in five straight matchups. Over the teams' last 10 meetings in Carolina, the Over sports an 8-2 record.

For the season, the Over has hit at a 67% for the Hurricanes when the total is at least 6. As for the Knights, when Carter Hart is in net, the Over is 21-13-4, connecting 61% of the time. With both squads projected to score over 3.0 goals, on average, SportsLine's advanced model forecasts the Over to hit in 56% of simulations. See the model's Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights picks

After simulating each shift of Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights spread to back, all from the model that has returned $568 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.