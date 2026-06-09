Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights odds, prediction: 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 4 picks by proven model

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to even up their best-of-seven series when they battle the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their 2026 Stanley Cup Final matchup on Tuesday. Vegas outlasted Carolina 5-4 in double overtime on Saturday night to take a 2-1 series lead. The Hurricanes (53-22-7), who finished the regular season with 113 points, are looking to win their second-ever Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights (39-26-17), who finished with 95 points, are looking to win their second Stanley Cup title and first since 2023. The Hurricanes have not committed to a starting goalie after Brandon Bussi came in for Frederik Anderson in Game 3.

Face-off from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are the -114 favorites (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights picks, check out the 2026 Stanley Cup Final predictions and betting advice for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the 2026 Stanley Cup Final with a +568 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes:

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights money line: Hurricanes -114, Golden Knights -106 Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights over/under: 5.5 goals Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights puck line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+217) Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights picks: See picks at SportsLine Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). The Over has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head matchups. The Over has also hit in each of the last four Carolina games, and in four of the past five Vegas games. The Over has also hit in 50 of the last 98 Carolina games with two pushes.

The SportsLine model is projecting Carolina's Seth Jarvis to score .41 goals and .43 assists, while goaltender Frederik Andersen will make 22 saves and allow 3.11 goals. Vegas' Pavel Dorofeyev is projected to score .46 goals and .28 assists. Goalie Carter Hart will make 25.8 saves and allow 2.92 goals. It also projects 6.2 combined goals between the teams, making the Over having all the value. See the model's Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights picks

After simulating each shift of Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights spread to back, all from the model that has returned $668 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.