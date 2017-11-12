Hurricanes recall Di Giuseppe, Stempniak from Charlotte
Hurricanes recall Di Giuseppe, Stempniak from Charlotte
The AHL forward returns to the NHL amid Hurricanes scoring woes, and the veteran comes back after an injury setback.
The Carolina Hurricanes announced Sunday night that forward Phil Di Giuseppe has been recalled from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. Di Giuseppe has played in 14 games with Charlotte this season, registering 12 points (four goals, eight assists). This is his first recall of the season after he was the final cut out of training camp in early October.
Di Giuseppe replaces Checkers captain Patrick Brown on the roster. Brown was recalled for insurance during the Canes’ two-game road trip and did not make an appearance in five games on the NHL roster, serving as a healthy scratch in each game. He returns to a powerful Charlotte squad that lost their last game, snapping a four game win streak.
The Hurricanes also announced they have recalled forward Lee Stempniak from Charlotte, who was in the minors for a conditioning stint. Stempniak suffered an injury in his first game of his conditioning stint after just two shifts.
Stempniak went to the room after 2 shifts and per @Jason_Shaya will not return to the game— Nick Niedzielski (@nickski15) November 11, 2017
See the Hurricanes press release below:
CANES RECALL PHIL Di GIUSEPPE FROM CHARLOTTE
Patrick Brown assigned to Checkers; Lee Stempniak recalled from conditioning stint
Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Phil Di Giuseppe from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). Francis also announced that the team has assigned forward Patrick Brown to Charlotte, and that Lee Stempniak has been recalled from his conditioning stint.
Di Giuseppe, 24, is ranked fourth on the Checkers with 12 points (4g, 8a) in 14 games this season. The Maple, Ontario, native has earned 24 points (8g, 16a) in 77 career games with Carolina, including seven points (1g, 6a) in 36 games with the Hurricanes last season. Di Giuseppe was Carolina’s first pick, 38th overall, in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canes on March 26, 2014.
Brown, 25, registered four points (1g, 3a) in nine games with the Checkers prior to his recall on Oct. 31 and was a healthy extra for all five Hurricanes games since joining the team. The Bloomfield Hills, MI, native has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 28 career NHL games with Carolina and skated in a career-high 14 games with the Hurricanes last season. Brown signed with Carolina as a free agent on April 12, 2014, following his four-year collegiate career at Boston College.
Stempniak is being recalled after suffering an upper-body injury during the first game of his conditioning stint with Charlotte on Friday night in Utica.
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012