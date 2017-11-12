Hurricanes recall Di Giuseppe, Stempniak from Charlotte

The AHL forward returns to the NHL amid Hurricanes scoring woes, and the veteran comes back after an injury setback.

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Sunday night that forward Phil Di Giuseppe has been recalled from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. Di Giuseppe has played in 14 games with Charlotte this season, registering 12 points (four goals, eight assists). This is his first recall of the season after he was the final cut out of training camp in early October.

Di Giuseppe replaces Checkers captain Patrick Brown on the roster. Brown was recalled for insurance during the Canes’ two-game road trip and did not make an appearance in five games on the NHL roster, serving as a healthy scratch in each game. He returns to a powerful Charlotte squad that lost their last game, snapping a four game win streak.

The Hurricanes also announced they have recalled forward Lee Stempniak from Charlotte, who was in the minors for a conditioning stint. Stempniak suffered an injury in his first game of his conditioning stint after just two shifts.

Stempniak went to the room after 2 shifts and per @Jason_Shaya will not return to the game — Nick Niedzielski (@nickski15) November 11, 2017

See the Hurricanes press release below: