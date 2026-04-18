The Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes open their quest for their second-ever Stanley Cup championship when they take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 of their 2026 NHL playoff matchup on Saturday. Carolina last won a Stanley Cup in 2006. The Senators (44-27-1), who finished as a wild card team, are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. The Hurricanes (53-22-7), who had the best record in the East, are 7-2-1 over the past 10 games.

The best-of-seven series begins with a 3 p.m. ET opening faceoff. The Hurricanes are the -152 favorites (risk $152 to win $100) in the latest Senators vs. Hurricanes odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6. Before making any Senators vs. Hurricanes picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Senators vs. Hurricanes from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the final week of the 2025-26 NHL season profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Senators vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Hurricanes vs. Senators:

Senators vs. Hurricanes money line: Carolina -152, Ottawa +127 Senators vs. Hurricanes over/under: 6 goals Senators vs. Hurricanes puck line: Carolina -1.5 (+159) Senators vs. Hurricanes picks: See picks at SportsLine Senators vs. Hurricanes streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Senators vs. Hurricanes predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Senators vs. Hurricanes, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (6). The Over has hit in three of the last four head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in four of the last seven Carolina games, and in 42 of the last 82 Ottawa games. The Over has also hit in 10 of the last 19 Senators games when the line is 5.5.

The SportsLine model is projecting Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk to score .44 goals and .55 assists, while goaltender Linus Ullmark will make 25.3 saves and allow 3.27 goals. Carolina's Seth Jarvis is projected to score 0.48 goals and 0.50 assists. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov will make 20.6 saves and allow 3.1 goals. It also projects 6.5 combined goals between the teams. See the model's Senators vs. Hurricanes predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Hurricanes vs. Senators picks

After simulating each shift of Senators vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Senators vs. Hurricanes, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Senators vs. Hurricanes spread to back, all from the model that has returned over $550 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.