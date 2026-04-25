The top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes look to complete a four-game sweep over the fourth-seeded Ottawa Senators when they meet in their NHL Eastern Conference first-round 2026 NHL playoff matchup on Saturday afternoon. Carolina is coming off a 2-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday night. The Hurricanes (53-22-7), who finished first in the Metropolitan Division, are 25-12-5 on the road this season, including playoffs. The Senators (44-27-11), who finished fifth in the Atlantic Division, is 23-13-6 on their home ice, including the postseason.

Face-off from Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Senators are the -111 favorite (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Senators odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Senators picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Hurricanes vs. Senators from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the first full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hurricanes vs. Senators 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Senators vs. Hurricanes:

Hurricanes vs. Senators money line: Carolina -109, Ottawa -111 Hurricanes vs. Senators over/under: 5.5 goals Hurricanes vs. Senators puck line: Ottawa -1.5 (+218) Hurricanes vs. Senators picks: See picks at SportsLine Hurricanes vs. Senators streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Hurricanes vs. Senators predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hurricanes vs. Senators, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). The Over has hit in three of the last five head-to-head meetings between the teams when played in Ottawa. The Over has also hit in 44 of the past 85 Hurricanes games, including two that were a push. The Over has hit in 15 of the last 30 Senators games, including two that were a push, against teams that win 55% of their games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Carolina's Seth Jarvis to score .39 goals and .41 assists, while goaltender Frederik Andersen will make 23.6 saves and allow 2.68 goals. Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk is projected to score 0.38 goals and 0.47 assists. Goalie Linus Ullmark will make 24.5 saves and allow 2.73 goals. It also projects 5.7 combined goals between the teams, making the Over the play. See the model's Hurricanes vs. Senators predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Senators vs. Hurricanes picks

After simulating each shift of Senators vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Hurricanes vs. Senators, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hurricanes vs. Senators spread to back, all from the model that has returned over $550 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.