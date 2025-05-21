Brad Marchand has always been a willing shot-blocker throughout his NHL career, but he probably isn't used to seeing pucks fired at him intentionally. That's what Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere appeared to do in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday night.

Late in the Panthers' 5-2 win, Marchand narrowly missed Gostisbehere with a big hit, which the latter apparently didn't appreciate. Just seconds later, Gostisbehere had the puck in the neutral zone when he seemed to wind and fire a wrist shot into the midsection of Marchand on purpose.

Marchand certainly took exception to the play because he immediately went after Gostisbehere. The Panthers forward dropped his gloves, and the two combatants wrestled to the ground.

Once the dust settled, Marchand was assessed two minor penalties for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct for dropping the gloves without Gostisbehere doing the same. Gostisbehere was only given a minor penalty for roughing.

Although Gostisbehere wasn't penalized for shooting the puck at Marchand, the NHL Department of Player Safety can review the play to determine whether supplemental discipline is warranted.

Panthers forward A.J. Greer spoke to the TNT panel after the game, and he provided a diplomatic answer.

"I got no comment on that," Greer said. "We'll see next game. We're just gonna keep playing hard, and gonna get on the forecheck and play hard."

If nothing else, this budding rivalry between Marchand and Gostisbehere will only add to the intensity in Game 2 on Thursday night.