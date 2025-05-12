The Carolina Hurricanes look to take a massive series lead when they host the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs conference semifinals round on Monday. Rod Brind'Amour's team leads the series 2-1 after a blanking the Caps 4-0 in Game 3. Puck drop at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC is 7 p.m. ET.



Carolina is a -267 favorite on the money line (risk $267 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Capitals odds, while Washington is a +217 underdog (risk $100 to win $217). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Hurricanes are also -1.5 (+102) on the puck line. Before making any Capitals vs. Hurricanes picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Hurricanes vs. Capitals on Monday:

Capitals +1.5 (-123)



Game 3 marked just the fourth time all season that the Capitals have been shut out, and the model is leaning on them to keep the score close in Game 4. Washington won Game 4 in the first-round series against the Canadiens in Montreal 5-2, plus they rebounding after dropping Game 1 of the second round to beat Carolina 3-1 as the betting underdog. The SportsLine model projects the Capitals will cover the puck line in well over 70% of simulations.

Logan Thompson over 27.5 shots faced (-105)

The Capitals netminder has been busy this postseason, and the Hurricanes high-flying offense has been peppering him with shots. He has faced 28 or more shots in seven of his eight starts in these playoffs, and it's unlikely Carolina will give him a breather on Monday.

Alex Ovechkin 4+ shots on goal (+115)

The Great 8 has been kept off the scoreboard so far in this series, but it isn't from a lack of trying. Ovechkin continues to shoot for the back of the net, clocking four or more in three of his last five outings.

