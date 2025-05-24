The Florida Panthers couldn't have asked for a better start against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. The reigning Stanley Cup champions have outscored the Hurricanes 10-2 and won the first two games of the series.

In Game 2, the Panthers flustered the Hurricanes defensively and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 17 shots he faced on the night. Florida was able to jump out to an early lead with Gustav Forsling, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett all scoring first-period goals. It was an impressive feat for the Panthers defense as the Hurricanes registered the second-most shots on goal and the most shot attempts during the regular season.

On Saturday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice announced star winger Sam Reinhart won't play in Game 3. Reinhart is being listed as day-to-day with a knee injury after being checked by Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho late in the first period of Game 2.

Carolina is making a change in net as coach Rod Brind'Amour announced Pyotr Kochetkov will replace Frederik Andersen and start in Game 3. Kochetkov has appeared in three games (one start) during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and recorded a 2.57 goals-against-average and a .891 save percentage.

The Hurricanes have now lost 14 straight conference final games, and have been dominated in the opening two games of the Eastern Conference Final. Now, the series shifts to South Florida with Carolina desperately seeking a win to turn the tide of the series. If the Hurricanes want to have a chance to climb back into the series, they'll need to rally for a road win Saturday.

Eastern Conference Final schedule

Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap

Game 3: Saturday, May 24 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV

Game 4: Monday, May 26 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV

*Game 6: Friday, May 30 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV

*Game 7: Sunday, June 1 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV

Hurricanes vs. Panthers odds

Series odds: Panthers -650, Hurricanes +475

Panthers -650, Hurricanes +475 Game 3 odds: Panthers -142, Hurricanes +120

Game 3 score prediction

Despite being in just a 0-2 series hole, it feels like this is a must-win game for the Hurricanes against the defending champions. The Panthers are clicking on all cylinders on both ends of the ice. Not having Sam Reinhart in the lineup for the foreseeable future certainly isn't an ideal scenario for Florida, but they have the forward depth to absorb such a loss. Until the Hurricanes prove that they can solve Sergei Bobrovsky, it's hard not to back the Panthers, especially at home. Prediction -- Panthers 3 Hurricanes 1