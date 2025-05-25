The Florida Panthers flexed their offensive muscles as they used a huge third period to separate themselves from the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. Florida exploded with a five-goal final period to come away with a 6-2 win at home.

With the game tied at 1 just 1:29 into the third period, Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall was attempting to pass the puck up the ice, but it was intercepted in the neutral zone. Following the turnover, Panthers winger Jesper Boqvist roared down the middle of the ice off of some sensational passing and was able to slide the puck through goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov's five-hole to give Florida a 2-1 lead.

It was Boqvist's second goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after he recorded a goal and an assist in Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.

After Boqvist's goal, the floodgates opened as the Panthers scored twice within 29 seconds. Defenseman Niko Mikkola and forward Aleksander Barkov each found the back of the net to increase Florida's lead to 4-1.

Barkov and Mikkola both ended up registering two-goal performances in Game 3. Mikkola also scored the game's first goal in the opening period after he flipped a backhanded shot that deflected off of Hurricanes blue-liner Dmitry Orlov and into the net.

After registering just one point in the first two rounds, Mikkola has tallied a point in three consecutive games to begin the Eastern Conference Final. The veteran defenseman also scored a goal in Game 5 against the Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes were hanging neck-in-neck with the Panthers through the first two periods before the offensive explosion. Carolina forward Logan Stanhoven was able to pounce on the rebound of a Brent Burns shot late in the second period to tie the game at 1-1.

The Panthers have outscored the Hurricanes 16-4 in the first three games of the series.

After Saturday's convincing victory, the Panthers now are just one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season. They'll have a chance to close out the Eastern Conference Final in South Florida on Monday.

Eastern Conference Final schedule

All times Eastern, you can stream the entire series on fubo (try for free)

Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: Monday, May 26 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV

*Game 6: Friday, May 30 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV

*Game 7: Sunday, June 1 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV

