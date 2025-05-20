The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday. The Hurricanes defeated Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in five games in the second round, while the Panthers wrapped up a seven-game series against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-1 road victory. Puck drop at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC is at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Panthers odds, while Florida is a +105 underdog (risk $100 to win $105). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Hurricanes are also -1.5 (+204) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Hurricanes picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 1 prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players.

Over 5.5 goals (+105)

Carolina is undefeated on home in these playoffs, winning four of their five postseason games at PNC Arena by two or more goals. Rod Brind-Amour's team have also had the opportunity to rest since they closed out their series against Washington on Thursday. Meanwhile, the defending Stanley Cup champions will play on a two-day turnaround after playing Game 7 against the Leafs in Toronto on Sunday. The SportsLine model projects Carolina to win on the money line in well over 50% of simulations.

The SportsLine model projects Carolina to win on the money line in well over 50% of simulations.

The Over has hit in each of the Panthers' last two road games as they scored six goals on Leafs netminder Joseph Woll in back-to-back outings. Panthers starter and Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky had a 2.55 goals-against average against Carolina during the regular season, giving up five goals over two games. Meanwhile, the Under has hit in four of Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen's last five starts while the team in front of him has scored three or more goals in three straight games.

Over 5.5 goals to be scored is prices at +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, posting a 145-69-8 roll on NHL sides picks, returning over $4,000 for $100 players.