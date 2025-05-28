The Carolina Hurricanes will try to stay in the hunt when they host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday. Carolina staved off elimination from the postseason with a 3-0 victory in Game 4, although they still trail 3-1 in the overall series. Puck drop for Game 5 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC is at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida is a -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Panthers odds, while Carolina is a -104 underdog (risk $104 to win $100). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Panthers are -1.5 (+208) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Hurricanes picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 5 prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players.

Here are its best bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers on Wednesday:

Hurricanes +1.5 on the puck line (-258)

Over 5.5 goals (+105)

Carolina was victorious and covered the puck line in every postseason home game prior to the series against Florida. A big part of that problem was Frederik Andersen giving up five goals each in Games 1 and 2 at PNC Arena, although he looked back in form in Game 4 when he pitched a 20-save shutout. The SportsLine model projects the Hurricanes will cover the puck line in Game 5 in over 70% of simulations.

The SportsLine model projects the Hurricanes will cover the puck line in Game 5 in over 70% of simulations.

The Over has hit twice in this series, and narrowly missed in Game 2 when the over-under was 5.5 and the Panthers won 5-0. For Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, the Over has hit in three of his last five starts in the 2025 NHL playoffs.

