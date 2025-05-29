The Florida Panthers are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive year. And they had an uphill climb on Wednesday night to get it done.

Florida overcame an early 2-0 deficit in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-3. With the home crowd behind them, the Hurricanes got off to a fast start as Sebastian Aho scored a pair of goals in the first period to give Carolina a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

But then the Panthers flipped a switch, and that was it for the Canes. With 7:23 gone in the second period, Matthew Tkachuk gave Florida some life when he tipped in a power play goal to get his team on the board.

That goal by Tkachuk started a run of three Florida goals in 4:26. The Panthers would take the lead when Anton Lundell beat the aforementioned Aho to the front of the net to punch home a perfect feed from Brad Marchand.

Carolina did provide some resistance in the third period when a ferocious forecheck resulted in Seth Jarvis flipping home a gorgeous shot over the shoulder of Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the game at 3-3.

That goal gave the Hurricanes -- and the Lenovo Center -- some much-needed energy. But it didn't last long.

Less than four minutes later, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov made the play of the night. He out-muscled Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov, deked out Eric Robinson and found Carter Verhaeghe on the backdoor for the game-winner.

Barkov added an assist on Sam Bennett's empty-net goal, and he was one of four Panthers stars who turned in a multi-point performance. Bennett, Reinhart and Tkachuk were the other three.

The Panthers are now just the fourth team since 1980 to reach the Stanley Cup Final in three straight years. They join the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning in earning that distinction.

As was the case ahead of winning the Cup last season, the Panthers did not touch the Prince of Wales Trophy following the on-ice presentation. A bigger prize awaits, potentially in a Cup rematch with the Edmonton Oilers, who have a 3-1 lead over the Dallas Stars in the West Final. The Oilers can clinch in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have now been eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final twice in the last three years, and they are 1-16 in their last four conference final appearances.

All times Eastern

