The Florida Panthers are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive year. With a 3-1 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers will have to go into hostile territory to close out the series on Wednesday night in Game 5.

Through the first three games of the series, the Panthers rolled. They outscored the Canes 16-4 while taking a 3-0 series lead, but Carolina managed to stay alive with a Game 4 win in Sunrise. The Hurricanes, with Frederik Andersen leading the way, pitched a 3-0 shutout to extend the series.

Logan Stankoven scored his fifth goal of the postseason, as did captain Sebastian Aho. Andersen made 20 saves to recover from a couple of disastrous outings to start the series.

That win also snapped a 15-game conference finals losing streak for Carolina. Prior to Monday night's win, the last time the Hurricanes won in the Eastern Conference Final was back in 2006, when current coach Rod Brind'Amour scored the game-winning goal against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 7.

Heading into Game 5, the Panthers are still dealing with an injury to star forward Sam Reinhart. He missed Game 4 after taking a hard hit from Aho in Game 3. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's contest.

Date: Wednesday, May 28 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Eastern Conference Final schedule

Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV

*Game 6: Friday, May 30 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV

*Game 7: Sunday, June 1 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV

Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Game 5 score prediction

The Panthers are one win away from another Stanley Cup Final, and they're coming off perhaps their worst offensive performance of the postseason in Game 4. It will still be a challenge to beat the Hurricanes without Reinhart in the lineup, which may be the case, but Florida can smell another Stanley Cup Final berth. A deep Florida forward group picks up the slack and generates just enough offense to win a low-scoring game. Prediction -- Panthers 2, Hurricanes 1