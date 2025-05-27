The Florida Panthers had lit up the scoreboard with five-plus goals in the opening three games of the Eastern Conference Final. In Game 4, however, the Carolina Hurricanes produced a sound defensive effort to shut down the Panthers 3-0 to avoid elimination.

At the 10:45 mark of the second period, the Hurricanes registered what ended up being the game-winning goal. Hurricanes forward Logan Stankoven -- who was the centerpiece of the Mikko Rantanen trade -- flew down the wing after receiving a pass from teammate Alexander Nikishin, and ripped a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

It marked Stankoven's second consecutive game with a goal after also netting the tying goal in Game 3 before the Panthers ultimately ran away with that contest.

Stankoven's goal provided Carolina with its first lead of the entire series.

In the third period, the Hurricanes appeared to have secured a 2-0 lead on a goal from veteran forward Mark Jankowski off a sensational backhanded flip pass from Eric Robinson. However, the goal was disallowed after it was determined that Robinson was offside on the play.

The disallowed goal didn't matter as the Hurricanes received empty-net tallies from Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal to ice the game.

Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped all 20 shots that he faced on the night. Andersen was back in between the pipes after being replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov in Game 3. It marked the second shutout of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs for Andersen. The Carolina netminder also didn't allow a goal in a 4-0 win in Game 3 of his team's second-round series against the Washington Capitals.

With the win, the Hurricanes recorded their first victory in the Eastern Conference Final since Game 7 of the 2006 Eastern Conference Final. That came in a contest where they defeated the Buffalo Sabres and current coach Rod Brind'Amour scored the game-winning goal. Entering Monday, they had lost 15 consecutive Eastern Conference Final games.

Eastern Conference Final schedule

All times Eastern, you can stream the entire series on fubo (try for free)

Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV

*Game 6: Friday, May 30 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV

*Game 7: Sunday, June 1 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV

Hurricanes vs. Panthers odds

Odds via DraftKings