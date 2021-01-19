The NHL announced on Tuesday afternoon that the scheduled night game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators has been postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coach, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said in a statement.

Hurricanes center Jordan Staal and Predators forward Mikael Granlund were the only two players currently in the league's COVID-19 Protocol Related Absences list prior to Monday's slate of games.

Granlund's absence was related to immigration issues that the veteran forward had in Finland. Upon his return to the team, Granlund had to quarantine for seven days. He is missing Nashville's first four games before becoming eligible to come off the COVID-19 Protocol Related Absences list.

Tuesday was supposed to be the second game of a back-to-back for the Hurricanes and Predators after the teams faced off on Monday. In that contest, the Hurricanes came away with a 4-2 win in Nashville, thanks to three third-period goals from the likes of Sebastian Aho, Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck.

The Hurricanes are scheduled to play their next six games at home following Tuesday's postponement and face the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Predators' next scheduled game comes on Friday against the Dallas Stars.