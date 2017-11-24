Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview, Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes will look to bounce back after a deflating loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes come into their third game of a four game home stand against a tough Maple Leafs team who will be looking for revenge after their October loss to the Hurricanes in Toronto. Despite a deflating loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, the Hurricanes still sit just 3 points out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Game Notes

  • The Hurricanes lead the series all time with a 63-38-15-1 record, including a 31-18-8-1 record on home ice.
  • Sebastian Aho extended his goal streak to five games with a powerplay goal that marked the first and only tally in Tuesday night’s matchup.
  • Tonight’s game marks the second of three matchups between the Hurricanes and the Maple Leafs. Ten different Hurricanes players registered a point as they dominated the October 26th matchup between the two clubs with a decisive 6-3 win in the Air Canada Centre.
  • Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters spent three years on Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock’s bench in Detroit between 2011 and 2014. Peters draws a lot of his coaching philosophy from his experience on the bench of those very successful Detroit teams.
  • Hurricanes defensemen Jaccob Slavin made his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 20th, 2015 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in PNC Arena. The rest is history.
  • Tonight’s game will be former Hurricanes defensemen Ron Hainsey’s first visit back to PNC Arena since being traded at the deadline last winter. Hainsey played 300 games in a Hurricanes sweater.

Storm Advisory

  • The Chicago Blackhawks seem to have had a role in almost every outdoor hockey game since their revival a decade ago. The NHL’s obsession with the Hawks is getting out of hand. [Vice Sports]
  • The Beltline has a new billboard coming soon:
  • 450 Turkey’s were donated to Raleigh area families this week by Helping Hand Mission and the partnered Carolina Hurricanes:
  • Every team’s fanbase thinks that they’re getting shorted by the referees, but just how much is the officiating hurting your team? [The Athletic ($)]
  • How does a visit to PNC Arena stack up against other experiences across the league? [Russian Machine Never Breaks]
  • Make the most of your Black Friday by taking advantage of the Hurricanes great ticket deal:

