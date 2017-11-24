Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview, Storm Advisory
The Hurricanes will look to bounce back after a deflating loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night.
The Hurricanes come into their third game of a four game home stand against a tough Maple Leafs team who will be looking for revenge after their October loss to the Hurricanes in Toronto. Despite a deflating loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, the Hurricanes still sit just 3 points out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes lead the series all time with a 63-38-15-1 record, including a 31-18-8-1 record on home ice.
- Sebastian Aho extended his goal streak to five games with a powerplay goal that marked the first and only tally in Tuesday night’s matchup.
- Tonight’s game marks the second of three matchups between the Hurricanes and the Maple Leafs. Ten different Hurricanes players registered a point as they dominated the October 26th matchup between the two clubs with a decisive 6-3 win in the Air Canada Centre.
- Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters spent three years on Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock’s bench in Detroit between 2011 and 2014. Peters draws a lot of his coaching philosophy from his experience on the bench of those very successful Detroit teams.
- Hurricanes defensemen Jaccob Slavin made his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 20th, 2015 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in PNC Arena. The rest is history.
- Tonight’s game will be former Hurricanes defensemen Ron Hainsey’s first visit back to PNC Arena since being traded at the deadline last winter. Hainsey played 300 games in a Hurricanes sweater.
Storm Advisory
- The Chicago Blackhawks seem to have had a role in almost every outdoor hockey game since their revival a decade ago. The NHL’s obsession with the Hawks is getting out of hand. [Vice Sports]
- The Beltline has a new billboard coming soon:
NEW: Billboard going up next week on the Beltline at the Hillsborough St. exit. #Redvolution pic.twitter.com/erqv3wP0W5— Mike Forman (@MForman5) November 22, 2017
- 450 Turkey’s were donated to Raleigh area families this week by Helping Hand Mission and the partnered Carolina Hurricanes:
This marks the seventh year of the #Canes #Thanksgiving partnership with Helping Hand Mission. #CanesCare— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) November 22, 2017
450 turkeys were donated for area families today. pic.twitter.com/m1gBN8yItL
- Every team’s fanbase thinks that they’re getting shorted by the referees, but just how much is the officiating hurting your team? [The Athletic ($)]
- How does a visit to PNC Arena stack up against other experiences across the league? [Russian Machine Never Breaks]
- Make the most of your Black Friday by taking advantage of the Hurricanes great ticket deal:
Ready for #BlackFriday? Skip the lines, the best #Canes deal of the season is online at midnight!https://t.co/1nNUaWaXQp pic.twitter.com/kDquMbIIDT— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) November 24, 2017
-
