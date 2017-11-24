Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview, Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes will look to bounce back after a deflating loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes come into their third game of a four game home stand against a tough Maple Leafs team who will be looking for revenge after their October loss to the Hurricanes in Toronto. Despite a deflating loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, the Hurricanes still sit just 3 points out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes lead the series all time with a 63-38-15-1 record, including a 31-18-8-1 record on home ice.

Sebastian Aho extended his goal streak to five games with a powerplay goal that marked the first and only tally in Tuesday night’s matchup.

Tonight’s game marks the second of three matchups between the Hurricanes and the Maple Leafs. Ten different Hurricanes players registered a point as they dominated the October 26th matchup between the two clubs with a decisive 6-3 win in the Air Canada Centre.

Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters spent three years on Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock’s bench in Detroit between 2011 and 2014. Peters draws a lot of his coaching philosophy from his experience on the bench of those very successful Detroit teams.

Hurricanes defensemen Jaccob Slavin made his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 20th, 2015 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in PNC Arena. The rest is history.

Tonight’s game will be former Hurricanes defensemen Ron Hainsey’s first visit back to PNC Arena since being traded at the deadline last winter. Hainsey played 300 games in a Hurricanes sweater.

Storm Advisory

The Chicago Blackhawks seem to have had a role in almost every outdoor hockey game since their revival a decade ago. The NHL’s obsession with the Hawks is getting out of hand. [Vice Sports]

The Beltline has a new billboard coming soon:

NEW: Billboard going up next week on the Beltline at the Hillsborough St. exit. #Redvolution pic.twitter.com/erqv3wP0W5 — Mike Forman (@MForman5) November 22, 2017

450 Turkey’s were donated to Raleigh area families this week by Helping Hand Mission and the partnered Carolina Hurricanes:

This marks the seventh year of the #Canes #Thanksgiving partnership with Helping Hand Mission. #CanesCare



450 turkeys were donated for area families today. pic.twitter.com/m1gBN8yItL — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) November 22, 2017

Every team’s fanbase thinks that they’re getting shorted by the referees, but just how much is the officiating hurting your team? [The Athletic ($)]

How does a visit to PNC Arena stack up against other experiences across the league? [Russian Machine Never Breaks]

Make the most of your Black Friday by taking advantage of the Hurricanes great ticket deal: